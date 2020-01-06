Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata condemns JNU violence; Jadavpur University students take out protest rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 00:51 IST
Mamata condemns JNU violence; Jadavpur University students take out protest rally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the assault on students and teachers of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), terming it a "heinous act" and a "shame on democracy". A four-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will visit JNU to express solidarity with students and teachers, she said.

"We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words are enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy," Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said in a tweet. The TMC delegation comprising of senior party leader Dinesh Trivedi and MPs Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia and Vivek Gupta will go to Delhi to express solidarity with the students and teachers, she said.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged properties on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated ABVP blamed each other for the violence. Later in the day, Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) of Jadavpur University took out a protest rally against the attack on female students and a teacher in JNU, students' body leader Somasree Choudhury said.

Over 300 students participated in the rally. The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday said it will take out rallies here on Monday against the "barbaric attack" on JNU students.

The rallies will be organized in Jadavpur University and Presidency University, said leaders of the SFI, the student's wing of the CPI(M). Students will take out a protest rally within the campus against the "fascist" attack, said Jadavpur University leader of SFI Debraj Debnath said.

"We will also decide if protests will be held outside the campus and our future course of action against the ABVP and saffron forces," he said. An SFI leader of Presidency University said students will gather at the varsity's portico on Monday and take out a protest rally.

"We will intensify our movement against the BJP and the ABVP and give a call for their boycott," he said. The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association and the All Bengal University Teachers' Association also issued statements condemning the attack on JNU students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: witnesses

Baghdad, Jan 6 AFP Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraqs capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.The vehemently anti-American group, ...

Boeing, FAA reviewing wiring issue on grounded 737 MAX

Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration FAA confirmed on Sunday they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said Sunday the U.S. planemake...

UPDATE 1-Turkish military units moving to Libya, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al-Serrajs internationally-recognised Government of National Accord GNA, based in Tripoli.Turkeys parliament approved a bill on...

Trump promises possibly "disproportionate" response to any Iran attack

The United States will quickly strike back, perhaps in a disproportionate manner, if Iran strikes any American person or target, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday.These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020