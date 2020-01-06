Left Menu
The 2nd Prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards Ceremony Held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

  • PR Newswire
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:06 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:06 IST
The 2nd Prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards Ceremony Held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

The second edition of the annual prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards was presented to the students in a ceremony held at the premises of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) campus on 20thDecember 2019. Four scholarships were presented including two core awards of Rs. 1 lakh each and two ad hoc awards of Rs. 50000 each. The scholarships are given to the second-year students to meet their educational expenses based on their first-year scores and their family's financial standing. The scholarship amount is provided to JBIMS personally by Mr. Nimish Dwivedi from JBIMS' batch of 1993 in memory of his mother Mrs. Jyoti Dwivedi. This is the first-ever scholarship instituted at this prestigious business school.

The winners of the two core scholarships are Omkar Rudrawar and Sushmita Pazare; the ad hoc scholarship winners are Ashish Jayprakash Metkar and Mayur Jayvant Dehankar.

Mr. Rudrawar has completed his B. Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from NIT Nagpur. Ms. Pazare has completed her Engineering in Biotechnology from NIT Raipur.

The winners were also gifted with a copy of the book authored by NimIsh titled 'Marketing Chronicles: A Compendium of Global and Local Marketing Insights from the Pre-Smartphone and Post-Smartphone Eras.'

Dr. Kavita Laghate, Director of JBIMS said, "JBIMS is thankful of our alumni Mr. Nimish Dwivedi for the gesture of instituting this scholarship since last year. It is also great to see more and more students benefitting from this. I hope this scholarship will motivate the four deserving students to achieve more in their education and their personal lives as they prepare themselves for embarking on stellar careers."

Nimish Dwivedi, the benefactor, said, "My late mother believed in the power of advanced education as she was one of the first graduates from her home town in Gujarat during the 1960s. I am thankful to the director and to my business school not only for instituting this scholarship in my mother's memory but also continuing it on an annual basis."

The event was attended by luminaries including Nimish's batchmates Mr. Ganesh Kaulaskar - Co-Founder & Director of Maitreya Capital & Business Services Pvt Ltd, Nimish's friend Mr. Indrajit Gupta - Co-founder and Director at Founding Fuel Publishing Pvt Ltd and Nimish's senior Mr. Venkataramani K - Managing Director & CEO at Health & Glow Pvt Ltd.

About Nimish Dwivedi

Nimish Dwivedi is a consumer marketing and financial services veteran who has lived and worked in India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and is currently based in Vietnam. Nimish has authored a book on marketing titled 'Marketing Chronicles: A Compendium of Global and Local Marketing Insights from the Pre-Smartphone and Post-Smartphone Eras.' The book has been a bestseller in the 'marketing books category' on Amazon India since its release in 2017.

About the Award:

The annual prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards are exclusive to the students of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. The grant was established in 2019 in memory of his late mother by Mr. Nimish Dwivedi for her strong belief in higher education as she was one of the first graduates from her home town in Gujarat during the nineteen sixties. These grants are given to bright students who face financial difficulties during their studies. The scholarship provides two deserving students with a core grant of Rs. 100,000 each towards their education fees. Additionally, in this edition, two additional ad hoc grants worth Rs 50,000 each were given thereby enabling four deserving students to fund their education and their dreams.

Media Contact:
Darsh Ganatra
darshganatra21@jbims.edu
+91-9773022323
MMS-1 JBIMS

Joseph Chacko
backoffice@frontierindia.org
+91-7977472458
Frontier India Technology

