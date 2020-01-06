Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU violence: Uneasy calm in JNU and widespread protests, Shah speaks to LG

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:54 IST
JNU violence: Uneasy calm in JNU and widespread protests, Shah speaks to LG

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday discussed the situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University with Delhi lieutenant governor and the HRD ministry called an urgent meeting, as anger over the violence the night before found resonance in universities across the country and an uneasy calm settled on the campus. A day after masked people brandishing hockey sticks and iron rods unleashed mayhem, trawling through corridors and breaking into hostels, including those occupied by women, Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property.

The case was transferred to its Crime Branch. The 34 people, including students and faculty members, who were admitted to the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, were discharged on Monday morning, officials at the institute said.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among the four people who received head injuries in the violence, for which the Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other. “I was specifically targeted on Sunday during a peace march on campus. Around 20-25 masked persons disrupted the march and attacked me with iron rods,” Ghosh, her head swathed in bandages, told PTI.

The attackers were both from the campus and outside, she told journalists. As students began cleaning the debris from the rioting the night before, security forces swarmed the campus — and outside it too -- many women were seen leaving the campus, saying that their parents were worried.

The Home minister spoke to Delhi LG Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from JNU for discussions, officials said. The Home Ministry has also sought a report from Delhi Police on the situation in the sprawling campus in south Delhi.

The HRD ministry, on its part, called an urgent meeting with the JNU administration, including Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. "A detailed report has been sent to the HRD Ministry about the sequence of events. The top administration officials are at the ministry to provide all details leading to present situation," Kumar told PTI.

Kumar also appealed for peace, saying the university stands “by all students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities”. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, however, accused him of "perpetrating violence" in the university and behaving like a "mobster" and said he must either resign or be removed.

It also alleged that outsiders were brought in with 'lathis' and rods to "perpetrate violence". For nearly 70 days, students of JNU have been on a strike against a hostel fee hike.

"The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies,” JNUSU said. Their “frustration” found echo in university campuses across the country and even abroad, at Oxford University in Britain and at Columbia University in the US.

In India, there were protests at Pondicherry University, Bengaluru University, University of Hyderabad, Aligarh Muslim University and Delhi University with students staging peaceful marches and sit-ins to register their protest against the violence in JNU. "Today it is them, tomorrow it can be us," Raiza, a Pondihcerry university student, said.

In Mumbai, the protest by students at the Gateway of India that started at midnight continued. Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad of NCP joined the students at the protest and sat with them to discuss their demands.

"When people begin to fear intellect, there is anarchy," the minister told reporters as students shouted slogans condemning the violence. Sunday night’s attack – exactly three weeks after violence in Jamia Millia Islamia – led to furious reactions from other political parties too.

"Violence in JNU reminds us of Nazi rule 90 years ago," said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, accusing the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night. It also alleged that the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator when students were being attacked.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan echoed him to say that "Nazi-style attacks" on students and teachers inside the campus were an attempt to create unrest and violence in the country. The Left leader said the attack on students is an "appalling display of intolerance running amok".

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati also condemned the violence. While Yadav said masked men attacking teachers and students in JNU shows how "low" the government will stoop to rule through "fear" and accused the BJP of using violence and hate to polarise society, Mayawati termed the mob attack shameful and demanded a judicial probe.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said JNU students were subjected to a "cowardly and planned attack", adding that use of violence to suppress democratic values won't succeed. Maharashra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said students were feeling unsafe in the country.

Referring to violence inside JNU, Union minister Smriti Irani said campuses should not be made a "political battlefield". "I had said it earlier and reiterating it now that educational institutions should not be made 'rajiniti ka akhada' (political battlefield) as it affects the life and progress of our students," Irani told reporters here when asked about the violence in the campus.

"I hope students will not be used as 'rajnitik mohre' (political tools)", she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Ailing Eskom's new CEO takes helm with power shake-up on agenda

Eskoms new chief executive took charge of the struggling state-owned utility on Monday, embarking on the mammoth task of fixing South Africas power deficit and restructuring a debt pile that has crippled the national economy. Andre de Ruyte...

Tennis-Anderson back to winning ways in ATP Cup

Fit-again South African Kevin Anderson won his first match since returning to competitive tennis with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Chiles Cristian Garin at the inaugural ATP Cup team event on Monday. Anderson, runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and ...

Delhi Police Crime Branch constitute teams to probe JNU violence

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has constituted several teams to investigate the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, sources said. One team has reached JNU campus to collect the footage of CCTV cameras installed. The other unit is se...

Less cadets from Northeast in NCC R-Day Camp than in 2019

As many as 120 cadets from the Northeastern region are participating in the NCC Republic Day Camp here, much less than their strength in the 2019 camp. Director General of NCC, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra at a press conference, held at the camp si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020