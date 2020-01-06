JNUTA seeks removal of VC, inquiry into attack incident on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor M \RJagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob.

Addressing a press conference, the JNU teachers also demanded an inquiry into the violence on Sunday when a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. PTI SLB KND MIN

