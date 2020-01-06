JNU violence: Govt college students in Thanjavur hold protest

Students of Raja Serfoji Government Arts College here staged a protest on Monday, condemning the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, police said. The students raised slogans against the attack and staged a demonstration, police added.

Indian Students Federation secretary Aravindswamy presided over the demonstration. Security was beefed up in the area, police said.

Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

