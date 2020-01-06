T'gana: AIMIM, Cong, TJS condemn JNU violence

Condemning the violence in JNU in Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the BJP-led government at the Centre should perform its Constitutional duty, ensure justice and prevent such incidents. The Congress and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS)of M Kodandaram also condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"We appeal to BJP. You are certainly in power. But, how long you will save these people. All these Frankensteins areyours. Police in Delhi report to you. You have not learnt any lesson from Jamia Millia," Owaisi told reporters. Recalling the recent Jamia Millia incidents, he said violence happened in JNU now.

Social activist and psephologist Yogendra Yadav was attacked and the incidents in JNU happened in front of police, he claimed. Wondering how long "one-sided" action happens, the Hyderabad MP asked why such incidents cannot be prevented.

He also asked why the cyber cell of police would not come to know when mobilisation happens on social messaging platforms. "This is national capital. This is not happening in a village," he said.

When pointed out about the reported comments of ABVP leaders that the perpetrators of violencebelong to the Left wing, he "appealed to the government to perform its Constitutional duty" and ensure justice. He claimed that "brown shirts" (in Germany) used to indulge in attacks in a similar manner.

Condemning the violence in JNU, Owaisi said the government should listen to the cries for help by the women students. "... they attack students and create an atmosphere of terror for one-and-half-hours. The girl students there screech to protect themselves and the government does not listen to the voice of their screeching.

"Why the government would not listen? The government should listen to the screeching and the calls for support. Why it took one and half hours. Why permission was given to them? This is very sorrowful, he said. Owaisi earlier expressed solidarity with the students of JNU, following violence in the university, and said the "cruel attack" was meant to "punish" the JNU students as they "dared to stand up".

"In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to 'punish' JNU students because they dared to stand up. It's so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons," the Hyderabad MP tweeted. Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao and S P Kranthi Kumar, spokesperson, Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress, also condemned the violence in JNU.

The Youth Congress functionary demanded a judicial probe on this into the incident, a Congress release said. Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president Kodandaram condemned JNU incident and the alleged attack on Yogendra Yadav, a party release said..

