New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL97 JK-STONEPELTING 1,999 stone-pelting incidents in 2019 in J-K, 1,193 post abrogation of Article 370 Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spike in stone-pelting incidents in 2019 as compared to 2018 recording 1,999 such cases, of which 1,193 took place after the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union territories on August 5, according to official data.

NRG3 UKD-CITIZENSHIP-NISHANK Won't let universities become 'addas' of politics: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Dehradun: Universities are centres of learning and will not be allowed to become "addas" of politics, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said. DES21 CH-JNU-PROTEST-LD PU JNU violence: Panjab University students disrupt Haryana speaker's address Chandigarh: A day after violence by some armed men at New Delhi's JNU, some students here at Panjab University disrupted the address of Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who alleged that it was "a predetermined act" by those trying to "break the country".

DES3 PB-JNU-AMARINDER Punjab CM describes violence inside JNU as 'barbaric' Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has described the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi as “barbaric and atrocious” and sought strict action from the Delhi police against those who were involved in the incident. DES18 RJ-JNU Gehlot, Pilot condemn violence in JNU Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have condemned the violence in JNU, saying fascists are afraid of the voices of brave students.

DES7 UP-JNU-AKHILESH-MAYAWATI Akhilesh, Mayawati condemn violence inside JNU campus Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati condemned the violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University in which students and teachers were attacked by masked persons. DES20 UP-CITIZENSHIP-BSP CAA issue: BSP team meets UP guv, seek release of jailed protesters Lucknow: A Bahujan Samaj Party delegation on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and sought her intervention for the release of "innocent" people jailed in connection with protests against the amended citizenship law.

DES16 UP-AMU AMU committee demands resignation of JNU VC Aligarh: The AMU Students Coordination Committee (AMUSCC) has demanded the resignation of JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Jagadesh Kumar, asking him to take "moral responsibility" for the violence in the varsity..

