Violence in JNU was organised attack: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:21 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:21 IST
JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in violence on the campus, on Monday alleged it was an organised attack.

"It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence," Ghosh told reporters.

"For last 4-5 days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police," she added.

