Cong sets up fact-finding committee to probe JNU violence

The Congress on Monday appointed a four-member fact-finding committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"The Congress president has appointed a fact-finding committee on the JNU incident. They have been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident of violence in JNU campus and (will) submit the report to the party chief within a week," a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The members of the fact-finding committee are Sushmita Dev, the Mahila Congress chief, Hibi Eden, an MP and former NSUI president, Syed Naseer Hussain, an MP and former president of JNU NSUI and Amrita Dhawan, a former NSUI president and ex-DUSU president.

