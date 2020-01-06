Hold investigation, arrest those responsible for JNU violence:

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said an investigation should be conducted into the violent incidents in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and those responsible be arrested. "Police should investigate that matter my party (Republican Party of India (A)) is also demanding that investigation should be there and whoever is responsible, they should be arrested," he told reporters here.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was responding to a question on the violence that rocked the JNU campus on Sunday. Masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Several were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

