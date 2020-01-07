Students, workers' unions in TN hold protests against JNU violence

Students and workers' unions on Monday held protests in parts of Tamil Nadu against the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, which left 34 people injured. Holding placards, a section of students of University of Madras staged a demonstration near the varsity entrance.

They also raised slogans against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). DMK MP Kanimozhi met the students and offered her party's support to the protest.

"Attack on students is something like an attack on democracy. This should not continue," she told reporters. Later in the evening, members of multiple student welfare organisations along with Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers Union took part in a candlelight vigil near Valluvar Kottam here to protest the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

About 200 people participated in the vigil and raised slogans. Many held placards that read "Pens are not Lathis" and "We Stand with JNU". Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the venue to prevent any untoward incident.

Students of a government college in Thanjavur also staged a protest and demanded a ban on right-wing students' union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and its parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.