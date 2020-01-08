Left Menu
No suggestions made to HRD for temporarily shutting campus: JNU VC

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:40 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:40 IST
JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who met HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday over the recent violence on campus, said the university has not made any suggestions to temporarily shut the varsity. "We have not made any such suggestions," Kumar told PTI following reports that the varsity administration suggested the Ministry about temporarily shutting the campus following the mob violence on Sunday.

"There is no move to do so. Efforts are on to facilitate conducive environment for students," he added. Kumar, who has been under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, had on Tuesday appealed the students to "put the past behind and return to campus".

