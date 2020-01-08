Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa congratulates on achieving 81.3% matric pass rate

The results were released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday evening at VodaWorld in Midrand.

President Ramaphosa congratulates on achieving 81.3% matric pass rate
“South Africans can be proud that education, like most aspects of our nation’s development, is on an upward trajectory which should inspire all of us to work together to accelerate and maintain excellence,” said the President. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the class of 2019 on achieving an 81.3% matric pass rate which is the highest since the advent of democracy in 1994.

"These results are a triumph and a clear signal that government's substantial investment in education, in pupil and teacher support and in educational infrastructure is yielding results," said President Ramaphosa following the announcement of the national results of the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

The results were released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday evening at VodaWorld in Midrand. This is the first time the combined matric pass rate has breached the 80% threshold.

Motshekga announced that 787 717 candidates sat for the NSC examinations countrywide.

The 2019 pass rate represents a 3.1% improvement from 2018 when the national pass rate stood at 78.2%.

"South Africans can be proud that education, like most aspects of our nation's development, is on an upward trajectory which should inspire all of us to work together to accelerate and maintain excellence," said the President.

The results also revealed that there had been an increase in the number of female learners achieving bachelor's passes.

"There has also been an increase in the number of female learners achieving bachelor's passes, the Eastern Cape recorded the highest improvement in the matric pass rate and not one of the country's 75 districts performed below 60% - these are stellar achievements," said President Ramaphosa.

The President noted that the increase in the matric pass rate in quintile one, two and three schools were indicative that the divide between so-called 'rich' schools and poorer schools was steadily narrowing.

In announcing the results Minister Motshekga pointed to the increase in specialized schools offering subjects like agricultural studies and maritime studies as well as the introduction of subjects such as entrepreneurship into the national curriculum.

"These are critical subjects that will enable us to meet the needs of our economy and prepare our young people for the workplace of the future: in this regard the Class of 2019 are pioneers," said the President.

Meanwhile, the President has encouraged successful matriculants to take advantage of the diverse opportunities on offer in the higher education system as well as programs for the development of entrepreneurship and self-employment.

"To the Class of 2019, you have done yourselves proud and returned the investment made in you by your families, teachers, communities, and mentors," he said.

Providing support to all learners

He also encouraged candidates who did not attain the Senior Certificate to make use of the Department of Basic Education's Second Chance programme.

"Do not be discouraged, but courageously persevere towards your goals," said President Ramaphosa adding that the government would continue to provide support to learners to complete their education.

Government will also address weaknesses in the system that result in high numbers of learners who enter the education system in Grade 1 and end up not completing their schooling.

President Ramaphosa also urged learners across all grades to embrace learning as a lifelong and pleasurable pursuit that not only adds economic value and enhances employability, but enhances people's outlook on life and their contribution to society beyond the world of work.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cong fact-finding team interacts with JNU students

A four-member fact-finding team of the Congress visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday to probe the attack on students and faculty members by a masked mob earlier this week. The team comprising All India Mahila Congress chief ...

No Pune International Film Festival screenings at FTII

Films for the Pune International Film Festival will not be screened at Film and Television Institute of India FTII due to technical snags and the ongoing student agitations at the institute, an official said. Film screenings that were sche...

Cabinet approves ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India, France

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India and France. The agreement signed in March 2018 is valid for 7 years and incorporates provisions for auto-renewal.The Agreement ...

UPDATE 2-Greggs staff to cash in on UK vegan sausage roll success

British bakery operator Greggs said he will pay staff a special bonus after what the CEO described as a phenomenal year that included the launch of a vegan-friendly sausage roll and higher-than-expected profits.Greggs, present in more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020