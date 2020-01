President Ramaphosa congratulates on achieving 81.3% matric pass rate

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the class of 2019 on achieving an 81.3% matric pass rate which is the highest since the advent of democracy in 1994.

"These results are a triumph and a clear signal that government's substantial investment in education, in pupil and teacher support and in educational infrastructure is yielding results," said President Ramaphosa following the announcement of the national results of the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

The results were released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday evening at VodaWorld in Midrand. This is the first time the combined matric pass rate has breached the 80% threshold.

Motshekga announced that 787 717 candidates sat for the NSC examinations countrywide.

The 2019 pass rate represents a 3.1% improvement from 2018 when the national pass rate stood at 78.2%.

"South Africans can be proud that education, like most aspects of our nation's development, is on an upward trajectory which should inspire all of us to work together to accelerate and maintain excellence," said the President.

The results also revealed that there had been an increase in the number of female learners achieving bachelor's passes.

"There has also been an increase in the number of female learners achieving bachelor's passes, the Eastern Cape recorded the highest improvement in the matric pass rate and not one of the country's 75 districts performed below 60% - these are stellar achievements," said President Ramaphosa.

The President noted that the increase in the matric pass rate in quintile one, two and three schools were indicative that the divide between so-called 'rich' schools and poorer schools was steadily narrowing.

In announcing the results Minister Motshekga pointed to the increase in specialized schools offering subjects like agricultural studies and maritime studies as well as the introduction of subjects such as entrepreneurship into the national curriculum.

"These are critical subjects that will enable us to meet the needs of our economy and prepare our young people for the workplace of the future: in this regard the Class of 2019 are pioneers," said the President.

Meanwhile, the President has encouraged successful matriculants to take advantage of the diverse opportunities on offer in the higher education system as well as programs for the development of entrepreneurship and self-employment.

"To the Class of 2019, you have done yourselves proud and returned the investment made in you by your families, teachers, communities, and mentors," he said.

Providing support to all learners

He also encouraged candidates who did not attain the Senior Certificate to make use of the Department of Basic Education's Second Chance programme.

"Do not be discouraged, but courageously persevere towards your goals," said President Ramaphosa adding that the government would continue to provide support to learners to complete their education.

Government will also address weaknesses in the system that result in high numbers of learners who enter the education system in Grade 1 and end up not completing their schooling.

President Ramaphosa also urged learners across all grades to embrace learning as a lifelong and pleasurable pursuit that not only adds economic value and enhances employability, but enhances people's outlook on life and their contribution to society beyond the world of work.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

