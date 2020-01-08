Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng records decline in pass rate of matric results 2019

While it has marked a dip in results, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi lauded the province for an improvement in the quality of teaching and learning in schools. 

Gauteng records decline in pass rate of matric results 2019
Gauteng is the second largest provincial education system with 97 717 matriculants that wrote the National Senior Certificate examinations compared to 94 879 matriculants in 2018.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Gauteng Education Department recorded a 0.65% decline in its matric results from 87.88% in 2018 to an 87.23% pass rate in 2019.

While it has marked a dip in results, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi lauded the province for an improvement in the quality of teaching and learning in schools.

"What is more important, perhaps, than our 87.23% pass rate for 2019, are the detailed indicators showing the increasing quality of the teaching and learning in our schools in the province. It is the details of the 2019 results which show that the upward trajectory of the last seven years continues.

"While the performance is marginally down on the 2018 performance, I remain convinced that we are on the right track and that we can do much better provincially," said Lesufi.

The assessment follows the release of the national matric pass rate by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday that saw the country record its highest pass rate at 81.3% since the advent of democracy.

Gauteng is the second largest provincial education system with 97 717 matriculants that wrote the National Senior Certificate examinations compared to 94 879 matriculants in 2018.

Second, only to KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng represents 19.4% of the total enrolment in the National Senior Certificate examinations compared to 18.5% last year.

"It is important to note that the 85 243 learners that passed in Gauteng compared to 83 415 learners in 2018. This represents 20.8% of the total number of learners who passed nationally. This is slightly up from 2018," said the MEC.

Quality of passes

In respect of bachelors, the province achieved another first, at 44.46% exceeding the 2019 target of 40% and surpassing 43.65% in 2018.

Gauteng also has achieved the highest percentage of bachelor (matric exemptions) passes since 1994.

"Gauteng contributed the highest number of candidates qualifying for Bachelor studies in 2019 at 43 494 who wrote qualified for admission to Bachelor studies. This is up from 41 410 bachelors passes in 2018.

"Gauteng achieved the highest bachelor rate of all provinces. Nationally, we contributed 23.4% of all bachelors achieved," said Lesufi.

Over 30.28% of learners, or 29 587 learners who wrote, passed with a diploma pass.

"I am encouraged by the fact that more learners who passed the National Senior Certificate exams in 2019, of 74.73% learners (73 028 of 97 717 learners), passed with a Bachelor or Diploma pass qualifying them to go into higher education. This up from 73.97% in 2018," said the MEC.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief condemns Iran rocket attacks

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday condemned Iranian rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, carried out in retaliation for the killing of one of Tehrans top commanders. Tehran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq ov...

Auto LPG suppliers raise concerns over stalled growth of eco-friendly fuel

The apex body for Auto LPG suppliers on Wednesday raised concern over the stalled growth of the eco-friendly automotive fuel, saying due to several detrimental government polices, India has been missing out on huge environmental benefits th...

UPDATE 2-"Basically impossible" to agree full EU-UK deal by year end - EU head

It will be basically impossible to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday, adding that both sides must pick prio...

Indian sports have come a long way: Mary Kom

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Wednesday said that Indian sports have come a long way with many athletes getting the financial backing of sponsors these days. In my early days I would struggle to buy even a pair of gloves. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020