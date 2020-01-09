No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the January 5 attack on students inside the university campus was a "traumatic" experience, which they will not forget till their last breath, while asserting that the students and faculty members will not relent till vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was sacked. A delegation of the JNUSU and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) met HRD Ministry officials on Thursday to put forth their demands.

The students, however, were not satisfied after the meeting and Ghosh gave a call for marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. "We will not compromise with the HRD Ministry over the removal of the VC. It is still thinking whether the VC should be removed.

"We will proceed with the march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and appeal to the President, who is the visitor to the university, to remove the VC," she said. Ghosh said the January 5 incident was a "traumatic" experience, something that the students will never forget.

"What we faced was a traumatic incident. January 5 will be there in our memories till our last breath," she said. Ghosh said they "appealed" to the HRD Ministry to remove the VC, but the ministry officials told them that they will have a "dialogue" on Friday.

"I am not in a position to have this dialogue with the VC. The VC is not capable of any dialogue. Dialogue is not the answer to my injuries and he should be removed," she asserted. Inviting the ministry officials to come and have a dialogue inside the JNU campus, Ghosh said they could have a dialogue with Rector-I Chintamani Mahapatra and Registrar Pramod Kumar and also see the condition of the Sabarmati hostel, which was vandalised on Sunday.

"You had a dialogue. Following 70 days of dialogue, we were beaten up and goons were sent inside the campus. Our lives are at risk and this is not done," she said. Violence broke out on the JNU campus on Sunday night as a masked mob, armed with sticks and rods, attacked students and teachers and damaged property, prompting the administration to call the police.

At least 35 people, including Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.