Left Menu
Development News Edition

No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:40 IST
No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh
Representative Image Image Credit:

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the January 5 attack on students inside the university campus was a "traumatic" experience, which they will not forget till their last breath, while asserting that the students and faculty members will not relent till vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was sacked. A delegation of the JNUSU and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) met HRD Ministry officials on Thursday to put forth their demands.

The students, however, were not satisfied after the meeting and Ghosh gave a call for marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. "We will not compromise with the HRD Ministry over the removal of the VC. It is still thinking whether the VC should be removed.

"We will proceed with the march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and appeal to the President, who is the visitor to the university, to remove the VC," she said. Ghosh said the January 5 incident was a "traumatic" experience, something that the students will never forget.

"What we faced was a traumatic incident. January 5 will be there in our memories till our last breath," she said. Ghosh said they "appealed" to the HRD Ministry to remove the VC, but the ministry officials told them that they will have a "dialogue" on Friday.

"I am not in a position to have this dialogue with the VC. The VC is not capable of any dialogue. Dialogue is not the answer to my injuries and he should be removed," she asserted. Inviting the ministry officials to come and have a dialogue inside the JNU campus, Ghosh said they could have a dialogue with Rector-I Chintamani Mahapatra and Registrar Pramod Kumar and also see the condition of the Sabarmati hostel, which was vandalised on Sunday.

"You had a dialogue. Following 70 days of dialogue, we were beaten up and goons were sent inside the campus. Our lives are at risk and this is not done," she said. Violence broke out on the JNU campus on Sunday night as a masked mob, armed with sticks and rods, attacked students and teachers and damaged property, prompting the administration to call the police.

At least 35 people, including Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. has already imposed increased sanctions on Iran -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States has increased sanctions on Iran after a missile strike this week on Iraqi bases housing American military personnel but gave no other details.Its already been done. Weve increas...

Police clearance certificates in Goa to have QR code

In order to eliminate duplication or forgery, the Goa police on Thursday announced that police clearance certificates PCCs issued by them will henceforth have advanced security features, including QR code. Goa police spokesman said that hen...

Won't quit politics without giving jobs to youth, growth opportunities to all: Punjab CM

Amid slogans of Saada naara, Captain dobaraa, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday declared that he would not quit politics till he ensures jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab. Addressi...

UPDATE 1-Iran mostly likely brought down Ukraine airliner with anti-aircraft missiles -U.S. officials

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, U.S. officials said on Thursday.According to satellite data, one U.S. official said, the Uk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020