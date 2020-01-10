Left Menu
CAA, NRC, violence at varsity campuses to be discussed at CWC meet tomorrow

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:02 IST
The amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence at university campuses, including JNU, are likely to dominate deliberations at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Saturday. The Congress top brass is also expected to discuss the state of the economy at the meet at the party's Akbar Road headquarters.

The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, will come out with a resolution highlighting its future strategies on these issues, sources said. They said after the deliberations, the leadership will give shape to the Congress's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The Congress has come out against the amended citizenship law and supported students' agitations in various campuses of educational institutions in the country. The report of a committee formed by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi to look into the recent violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) could also be discussed, the sources said.

The meeting has been convened on Saturday afternoon. Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present at the meet. The party is seeking to create awareness over these issues, including the "economic crisis" that has led to unemployment, the sources said.

The Congress also wants to reach out to people at the grassroots-level to send across its message on the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC, which it has claimed is high on the Modi government's agenda. Leaders at the CWC meeting will discuss the current political situation, including the protests against the CAA and the NRC, and the violence in various campuses, including at JNU, a senior party leader said.

