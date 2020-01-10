Police speaking language of JNU VC: JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday accused the Delhi Police of speaking the language of the varsity's vice-chancellor and said those who were assaulted have been "implicated as suspects". The union's statement comes after the police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them, five days after a masked mob assaulted students on the varsity's campus, leaving 35 injured, including her.

The police briefing today was a litany of distortions, half-truths and outright lies, the JNUSU alleged. "The most significant fact was that the DCP named all left organisations but the name of the ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) was curiously missing," it said. The silence of the police on the ABVP is deafening and its ploy to implicate the Left in the violence is an indication that this "investigation is a political investigation", the JNUSU said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey said members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the All India Students Association (AISA), the Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and the All India Student Federation (AISF) have been allegedly "creating nuisance and threatening students" against the recently started online admission process for the university's winter semester, Besides Ghosh, who is a member of the SFI, Dolan Samanta, Priya Ranjan, Sucheta Talukdar, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (an alumni) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects in the January 5 JNU violence case.

Vikas Patel and Yogendra Bharadwaj, both from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), are among the nine suspects in the case. He (the DCP) did thankfully take the names of Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel to "show a pretense of neutrality" which no one will buy, the JNUSU said, claiming that he, however, conveniently failed to mention that both of them belonged to the ABVP.

"The majority of the people identified with progressive organisations who suffered the brunt of the violence have been implicated in the violence based on distorted and fake videos taken from Facebook and WhatsApp of ABVP leaning groups," it said. Police is conveniently "talking the language of (JNU) VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar".

The JNUSU alleged that the "whole point of this exercise is to save the ABVP and deflect attention from the spine chilling horrors perpetrated by right-wing hooligans", particularly on January 5. "It is clear that that in order to deflect attention from the imported goons at the behest of the ABVP, incidents are being twisted and distortions spread," it said.

The announcement by Delhi Police was made while the students' union office bearers were in a meeting with HRD Ministry officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.