Government medical college in Jammu to start eight paramedical courses

The Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu will start eight degree courses in various paramedical branches with an intake capacity of 110 seats, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. The GMC has secured a no-objection certificate (NOC) and affiliation from the University of Jammu to start the courses, the official said.

The courses include B.Sc in medical lab technology, operation theatre technology, renal dialysis technology, radiography technology, anesthesia technology, cardiac care technology, respiratory care technology and neuroscience technology. He said the proposal for starting these courses was submitted by J&K Paramedical Council to the Administrative Department, and the State Administrative Council approved the proposal in October last year.

"These courses are being started for the first time and earlier the students had to travel outside the state to pursue these courses," principal of GMC Jammu and president the paramedical council Sunanda Raina said. "There won't be any additional financial implications as all these courses shall he conducted in various departments of GMC Jammu with existing faculty," she said.

Registrar of the paramedical council Sandeep Singh said the process of seeking permission to start the courses in six other medical colleges in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Rajouri and Doda is going on and around 600 candidates would be accommodated every year. Controller examinations of the paramedical council A S Bhatia said the admission to these courses will be on merit and conducted by the board of professional entrance examination (BOPEE).

