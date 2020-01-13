Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU Administration reminds university teachers about their ‘service contracts’

The apparent threat came after JNUTA announced 'non-cooperation' with the administration as part of its support to students' protest against hostel fee hike and violence on January 5.

JNU Administration reminds university teachers about their 'service contracts'
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

In a clear manifestation of JNU VC's failure to get the confidence of teachers, the JNU Administration on Monday issued an apparently threatening circular to the teaching staff of the university asking them to abide by the orders of the administration and resume classes.

"Students of JNU have their fundamental right to attend classes and get advice from respective supervisors and fulfill academic requirements. Non-cooperation call as given above, also violates the service contract of teachers," said administration in a circular issued on Monday. The circulation was issued after it came in the knowledge of the university administration that the JNU Teachers Union (JNUTA) has passed a plan of 'non-cooperation' with the administration till the action is taken against the masked goons who attacked the students in Sabarmati Hostel on January 5. "The above call for non-cooperation not only goes against the efforts of the administration for restoration of normalcy in the campus and resumption of academic activities but also reflects the intention of JNUTA to disrupt the normal functioning of the university," added the circular advising 'all the faculty members to resume their classes and other academic activities in the interest of the student community'.

In a statement on January 10, JNUTA had announced to extend support to the protesting students' union (JNUSU) and asserted that peace and normalcy in the campus was not possible under the present Vice Chancellor Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar.

JNUSU has also revived its demand to remove the Vice Chancellor. This decision came after the students' union was informed that the administration has blocked about 300 students for registration against whom the proctor inquiry was pending.

On Friday, the students' union had asked the students to pay the tuition fee but hold the increased hostel fee and register for next semester. However, the administration has asked the students to first pay the revised hostel fee. The students who have not paid the hostel fee were not allowed to register into the ongoing winter semester. The students are protesting against the fee hike since October 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the university administration has claimed that about 4,000 out of 7,304 students enrolled in the university have registered for the ensuing winter semester 2020.

