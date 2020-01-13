JNU students, teachers boycott classes over fee hike issue

The students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday boycotted classes amid standoff with the administration over the fee hike issue. The classes were supposed to begin on Monday but could not start due to the collective boycott.

The students' union had earlier said it will ensure registration by paying only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges but kept the decision on hold after it found that the administration had blocked the registration portal for many students. The teachers' association has also given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence. Teachers and students have been demanding the sacking of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.