Former Kerala CM visits JNU, meets injured students
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday to express solidarity with the students who were victims of the January 5 violence.
He will visit the Sabarmati Hostel where masked men had run riot and attacked students.
