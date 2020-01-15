Saankhya Labs Expands its Board of Advisors

Saankhya Labs today announced that it has appointed Prof. Abhay Karandikar to the Board of Advisors. Saankhya had earlier announced formation of new Board of Advisors with Kiran Deshpande and Amar Maletira.

Saankhya Labs formed the board of advisors to provide insights, advice, and non-binding recommendations to its Board and Executive leadership team. Parag Naik, CEO of Saankhya Labs said, "I would like to welcome Prof. Karandikar to our Board of Advisors. As we continue to grow in the wireless solutions domain, our advisory board members bring an incredible variety of experience and insight to the table to help take the company to the next level of growth."

Prof. Abhay Karandikar is currently the Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Prof. Karandikar is also a Member (Part-Time) of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Before joining IIT Kanpur as the Director in April 2018, he served as Institute Chair Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He also served as the Dean (Faculty Affairs) and Head of the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Bombay. He spearheaded a national effort in setting up Telecom Standards Development Society of India (TSDSI), was the founding member and former Chairman of TSDSI. He was a member of High-Level Forum on 5G setup by the Government of India and Chaired the 5G Spectrum Policy Task Force. Prof. Karandikar has several patents issued and pending, contributions to IEEE, 3GPP standards, contributed chapters in books and large number of papers in international journals and conferences to his credit. Prof. Karandikar was awarded with IEEE SA's Standards Medallion in December 2016 in New Jersey.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar said, "Saankhya Labs is working on some really innovative solutions in wireless communications area, and I am happy to be part of their advisory board to guide them in their endeavour to build path breaking products and solutions to solve some of the current problems in the communications industry."

Saankhya Labs had formed a new Board of Advisors in December 2019 comprising of seasoned leaders from the industry, which included - Kiran Deshpande, who is an accomplished leader and Angel investor with 3 decades of industry experience which included roles as CEO of Mahindra British Telecom (MBT), Co-Founder and President of Mojo Networks. And, Amar Maletira, who is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of broad leadership experience in business, sales, finance and corporate development in the technology industry. Currently, he serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of VIAVI (formerly JDS Uniphase).

With the addition of Prof. Karandikar, Saankhya has expanded the board of advisors to include accomplished thought leader with strong credentials in academia and research, to bring all round expertise which it can rely on for its continued growth.

About Saankhya Labs

Saankhya Labs is a wireless communication solutions company that provides products, based on its award winning, patented Software Defined Radio SoC platform. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products for broadband, satellite and broadcast applications. With several International technology patents and unique 'chips-to-systems' expertise, Saankhya's solutions include systems for rural broadband connectivity, Satellite communications modems for IoT applications and multi-standard DTV modulators and demodulators. Saankhya is building transformative solutions for convergence of broadcast and broadband networks. It's Next-Gen product portfolio comprises of 5G Broadcast Radio Heads, Mobile DTV receiver chipsets, Video off-load solutions for telecom and an alternate delivery mechanism for OTT service providers. Saankhya Labs in is Headquartered in Bangalore, India. www.saankhyalabs.com

