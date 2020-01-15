Demonstration by Mizoram student universities against assault

Teachers and students of Mizoram university on Wednesday staged peaceful demonstration against the assault of JNU students and teachers by masked persons. Lalnilawma, the president of Mizoram University Teachers Association (MIZUTA), which was among the organsiers of the protest, said the demonstrators strongly condemend the attack by masked goons at JNU campus on January 5 and the assault of its teachers and students.

We fervently appeal to all citizens concerned not to unleash terror in places of higher learning and brutality against teachers and students, he said. The demonstration, in which 200 people took part, was organised also by Mizoram University Non-Teaching Employees Association (MUNTSA) and Mizoram University Students Council (MZUSC).

The alumni associations of Mizoram University and JNU Mizoram chapter also joined it, Lalnilawma said. The organisers demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

In a statement they urged the people not to use universities and institutes of higher learning for violence and intellectual disintegration..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.