China launches training course on pottery production in Sierra Leone

Counsellor Zhang stated that in 2018, the Chinese government held the first-ever training course on pottery production in Lunsar and Waterloo in Sierra Leone, which effectively improved the livelihood skills of the villagers in that area.

Dr. Victor Massaquoi, on behalf of the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Chinese government for their great support to the education in Sierra Leone. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

On the 14th of January 2020, the launching ceremony of the Training Course on Pottery Production Techniques was held at the Goderich Campus of Milton Margai College of Education and Technology (MMCET) in Freetown. The 42 days training course is sponsored by the Chinese government and supported by the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education of the Sierra Leonean government, and it aims to improve the pottery production skills of 45 participants who are from different areas of Freetown.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Zhang Xueqian, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, Dr. Victor Massaquoi, Director of TVET of Ministry of Technical and Higher Education and Dr. Philip John Kanu, Principal of MMCET. 45 participants, 6 Chinese teachers, and more than 200 faculty members and students of MMCET also attended the launching event.

In his statement, Counsellor Zhang Xueqian stated that as a driver for economic and social progress, human capital development is one of the priorities in H.E. President Julius Maada Bio' New Direction Manifesto. China has always been dedicated to helping nurture talents in various fields for Sierra Leone.

Counsellor Zhang stated that in 2018, the Chinese government held the first-ever training course on pottery production in Lunsar and Waterloo in Sierra Leone, which effectively improved the livelihood skills of the villagers in that area. This year, in 2020, the Chinese side is working with the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education with to further empower more Sierra Leonean youth and make a greater contribution in dealing with youth unemployment in Sierra Leone. He empathized that this course is not only a platform for mutual learning but also an opportunity where China and Sierra Leone can deepen cultural exchange and forge closer people to people ties.

Dr. Victor Massaquoi, on behalf of the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Chinese government for their great support to the education in Sierra Leone. He admonished all the participants to take the training course seriously and actively participate in learning and practicing activities. He reiterated that the cooperation between his ministry and the Chinese side had always been commendable and he looked forward to seeing both sides take it to a new level.

In recent years, human resources development has been one of the highlights in the cooperation between China and Sierra Leone. This year witnesses the second time that the Chinese government holds a training course on pottery production techniques in Sierra Leone.

(With Inputs from APO)

