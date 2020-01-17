Left Menu
Nine students score perfect 100 in JEE Main exams

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:02 IST
Nine students score perfect 100 in JEE Main exams

Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said.

Of the nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal.

The others are - one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

