Nine students score perfect 100 in JEE Main exams
Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said.
Of the nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal.
The others are - one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the ministry said.
