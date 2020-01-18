Osmania University professor held for alleged links with Maoists

Telangana police on Saturday arrested C Kasim, an associate professor working in Telugu Department of Osmania University for his alleged links with Maoists, Siddipet police Commissioner D Joel Davis said. According to Davis, Kasimwas allegedly involved in a case registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act among other sections in Mulugu Police station in 2016.

"That case is under investigation and we also got material evidence. Recently we also received some inputs. "We obtained a search warrant and searched his residence early this morning and seized certain documents and some electronic evidence," the police official told PTI.

He claimed the police have incriminating information that the professor was in continuous contact with Maoists party leaders. Kasim is allegedly working as an organizer of the "united front vertical" of Maoists for Telangana state.

"He is coordinator for the funding and other things," the police official said adding Kasim will be produced in a local court in Gajwel. Kasim recently took over as secretary of Virasam (revolutionary writers association).

Alleging the police resorted to high-handedness, Kasim's wife Snehalatha said the case filed against the OU teacher was baseless. According to her about 50 policemen came to their house on the OU campus in the morning and broke open the front door as the inmates did not open it.

She said the case is related to a car accident at Mulugu in 2016 in which then police recovered two books written by Kasim. Based on the contents of the books, the police booked a case against him.

"The police threatened us. When we did not open the door they broke open it with crow bar. We will fight out legally. Kasim never involved in any crime. He was arrested as he spoke about the inequalities of the society. He should be released immediately," she told reporters. She said the police did not care when they were informed that Vice Chancellor's permission is needed as the house is located on the varsity campus.

Reacting to the arrest, senior CPI leader Narayana alleged the government was deliberately harassing intellectuals on pretext of having Maoist links and foisting cases. Last year K Jagan, an assistant professor of the OU and also a member of 'Virasam', was picked up from his residence here by a police team from Jogulamba Gadwal district for suspected links with Maoists.

In 2018, Virasam leader and renowned Telugu poet P Varavara Rao was arrested by Maharashtra Police in Bhima Koregaon case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.