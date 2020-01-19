Pulse polio campaign targeting 1.72L kids begins in Amravati

Maharashtra Women andChild Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Sunday launcheda pulse polio drive in Amravati, with a target to administerdoses to over 1.72 lakh children upto the age of five

The drive will be carried out through 959 vaccinationcentres, 229 transit squads, 194 mobile squads with 4832 staffmembers and 416 supervisors across the district, an officialsaid

"Over the next five days, the pulse polio drive willbe held door-to-door while it will be undertaken in ruralareas between January 21-23," the official said.

