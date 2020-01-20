Left Menu
O P Jindal Global University V-C to speak at World Economic Forum

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:45 IST
O P Jindal Global University Vice Chancellor Professor C Raj Kumar has been invited to participate and speak at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21-24. He is the only vice-chancellor from the country invited to speak at the World Economic Forum, Davos, this year, a release said.

Professor C Raj Kumar will speak in two panels. While the first panel discussion 'Education & Leadership for Sustainable World' will focus on educational leadership, sustainability, inclusive development, institutional cultural change and pedagogies of sustainability, the second panel discussion is on the theme: 'The Role of Global Universities in Promoting Sustainable Futures'.

He has also been invited to speak at the Times Higher Education Exclusive Davos Breakfast Debate on 'What is the power of place'. At Davos, the O P Jindal Global University will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the University of Zurich for mutual cooperation in higher education and research.

