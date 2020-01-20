No information on 'Tukde Tukde Gang' says Home Ministry  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his colleagues Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often use the term Tukde Tukde Gang to discredit his opponents. However, replying to an RTI quarry, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has denied any information about any such gang existing in the country.

"MHA has no information concerning Tukde Tukde gang," said the RTI reply signed by S. K. Jha, Deputy Secretary in the MHA. The RTI was filed by RTI activist Saket Gokhale.

PEOPLE - IT'S OFFICIALThe Home Ministry has responded to my RTI saying: "Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang."Maanyavar is a liar. The "tukde tukde gang" does not officially exist & is merely a figment of Amit Shah's imagination. pic.twitter.com/yaUGjrqI4f — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 20, 2020

The term Tukde Tukde gang was allegedly used by a group of students in Jawaharlal Nehru University on February 9, 2016, who had gathered to commemorate the hanging of Afzal Guru who was sentenced to capital punishment for his involvement in Parliament terrorist attack on December 13, 2001. The campus faced violence during the observation as the students of ABVP and Left-Wing clashed. After the police investigation, the charge sheet was filed in the court the trial is pending for want of approval from Delhi Government.

