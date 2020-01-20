Left Menu
Edu must prepare students to face real-life situations: Lokpal

  PTI
  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 20-01-2020 21:05 IST
  Created: 20-01-2020 21:05 IST
Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on Monday said that education must prepare students to face real-life situations. Ghose, while delivering a lecture at a private university here, described education as a holistic process and said that people learn not only to get a job but to "illuminate" themselves with what they have learned.

"Education is about hands-on learning, gaining practical knowledge and equipping one to use intelligence and capabilities to face real-life situations," chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman said. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said, "Education is manifestation of perfection in man." "Learning which is manifested as mere intellectualism of ideas is not enough," he said.

Justice Ghose said that parents must not instil selfishness among children by directing them not to share their study notes with other students. "Parents think that other children will secure better marks than their wards. They do not understand that by sharing, students will learn more," he said.

Justice Ghose said that education that does not imbibe a spirit of philanthropy and courage is of no use. "Education must provide life-building, man-making and character-shaping assimilation of ideas to develop an integrated person," he said..

