Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE to allow use of calculators in exam for children with special needs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:49 IST
CBSE to allow use of calculators in exam for children with special needs

Children with special needs appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) in class 10 or 12 will be able to use basic calculators from this year, officials said. "The board has decided to facilitate students under Children with Special Needs (CSWN) category by permitting use of simple basic calculator during Class X and Class XII board examination," CBSE Controller for Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter sent to schools.

"Calculator will only be allowed to those students who have already been registered under CWSN category for the 2020 examination," he added. To avail the facility, the students have to give a request to the schools by January 28 and principals will have to forward it to concerned regional office of CBSE.

"Candidates who will request without appropriate certificate will not be allowed to use calculator during examinations," Bhardwaj said. The board had in 2018 allowed specially abled students to use computer or laptops to write their exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit hopes Indian team bring back U-19 World Cup trophy

Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hoped the Indian team retains the U-19 World Cup trophy having started its title defense in style.Defending champions India are already through to the quarterfinals of the mega-event with convincing w...

Tsai urges WHO to include Taiwan after virus case confirmed

Taiwan should not be blocked from international bodies such as the World Health Organization, its president said Wednesday, a day after the island confirmed its first case of a SARS-like virus from China. The self-ruled island has found its...

African Energy Chamber welcomes reappointment of Minister Novak

Russias President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new cabinet, keeping key ministers. Amongst those retaining their seats in the office is the countrys energy minister Alexander Novak who played an instrumental role in the oil production dea...

Tanzania president moves to ease fears over election

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has promised this years general election will be free and fair and invited international monitors to observe proceedings amid concerns of a democratic crackdown in the East African nation. Magufulis long-ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020