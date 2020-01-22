Left Menu
ViewSonic Becomes a Microsoft Education Partner with myViewBoard for Windows

 ViewSonic Corp., a leading provider of visual solutions, today announces that it becomes a Microsoft Education partner. As a result, ViewSonic's myViewBoard whiteboard software will be further integrated with the Microsoft Education ecosystem to offer educators a seamless digital teaching experience, and myViewBoard for Windows 10 is currently available as a Desktop application. The Windows Store version is in development and will be available later this year. The integration will also see closer cooperation with Microsoft to promote and advance digital learning.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Microsoft Education to help realize the true potential of EdTech for educators and students alike," said Craig Scott, CTO of ViewSonic and president of ViewSonic EME/ANZ. "myViewBoard for Windows creates an individualized whiteboard experience that is cloud storage integrated, highly secured and multifunctional. It is truly a one-stop solution for enhancing how educators prepare, present, and interact with students."

"ViewSonic shares Microsoft's passion for empowering educators and students with EdTech," said Dan Ayoub, General Manager, Microsoft Education Experiences at Microsoft. "As a Microsoft Education partner, ViewSonic customers will now be able to access the power of Microsoft Education tools and technologies on myViewBoard seamlessly to enable better learning outcomes."

For schools committed to the Microsoft ecosystem, ViewSonic offers myViewBoard for Windows. The solution is an easy-to-use and incredibly secure software solution designed specifically for interactive displays, including ViewSonic's ViewBoard interactive displays. myViewBoard for Windows lets users write, highlight, edit, and transform documents and images on-screen in real-time -- leveraging interactive displays to create more engaging lessons and lectures.

To improve overall learning experiences, myViewBoard for Windows has specific integration with Microsoft Education tools. For example, users can use Immersive Reader, a learning tool that provides a full-screen reading experience to increase readability of text to assist in teaching. In addition, myViewBoard for Windows is fully integrated with Bing Image Search, Text to Speech, Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, and Skype for Business.

myViewBoard for Windows will be showcased at the upcoming BETT Show 2020. For more information, come to ViewSonic booth #SK30, see us on the Apps for Learning area of Microsoft booth #NF40, or visit https://www.viewsonic.com/uk/bett2020/.

About ViewSonic
Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in over 100 cities around the world. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference". To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

