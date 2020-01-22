Left Menu
Varsity has 'all relevant information' on its foreign students: JNU

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:32 IST
Varsity has 'all relevant information' on its foreign students: JNU

The JNU administration on Wednesday said it has "the relevant information" on the nationality of all the 301 foreign students enrolled in the varsity, contrary to the claims made by an RTI. Filed by Kota-based activist Sujeet Swami, the Right to Information (RTI) application had claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) did not have information on the nationality of 82 of its foreign students.

The varsity said it "has all the relevant information regarding the foreign students who have registered in the various academic programmes in the university". "When an RTI comes, a time limit is given to provide the answers of the asked questions. The RTI has a set of different questions pertaining to the different branches of the university," the varsity said.

The RTI question was related to the varsity's admission, evaluation and CIS branch. "Different branches of the university keep their data in different formats. The Central Public Information Office directly sends the data available in their respective branch to the applicant," the varsity said. The RTI applicant gave the inputs to the media before getting all relevant information asked by him, the varsity said.

"No conclusion should be drawn on the basis of incomplete data from the sources. It is unfortunate that report was published without getting complete information," the varsity said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • JNU

