Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students boycott classes in Assam universities and colleges against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:25 IST
Students boycott classes in Assam universities and colleges against CAA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Classes across universities and colleges in Assam were affected on Wednesday due to the "total shutdown" call given by students unions of nine varsities from North East on a day the Supreme Court heard the pleas on Citizenship (Amendment) Act. However, examinations were conducted peacefully as the agitators had kept it out of the shutdown.

The student's unions of Tezpur University, North Eastern Hill University, Gauhati University, Assam Women's University, Assam Agricultural University, Dibrugarh University, Nagaland University, Rajiv Gandhi University and North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology had called for the boycott. Hearing a batch of 143 petitions, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the government four weeks to respond to the pleas challenging the CAA and said a five-judge Constitution bench will hear the matter.

"We will not accept the CAA at any cost. We had called for class boycott today and our agitation will continue till the Act is repealed," Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students Union General Secretary Rahul Chetry told PTI. Hundreds of students wearing black badges and carrying black flags gathered at the gate of Dibrugarh University and burnt copies of CAA.

Chetry informed that 21 universities of the North East will organize a "Tiranga March" in Guwahati on January 26 against the new citizenship law. Accepting that classes did not take place, Dibrugarh University Internal Quality Control Director, Kalyan Bhuyan said "Usually January is our vacation month. However, examinations are going on peacefully." Students of the Gauhati University burnt copies of the CAA gazette notification on the road outside the varsity and raised slogans against the BJP and the contentious law.

No classes were held at Tezpur University due to the boycott call, but examinations proceeded without any interruption, the varsity's Students Council President Jyotish Pal Deka said. At Cotton University in Guwahati, a sit-in demonstration was organized under the aegis of the students union, which did not call for a boycott of the classes.

"We did not call for class boycott as examinations are going on. We organized the sit-in and invited all to come and join us. Students came and took part in the protest batch by batch without affecting classes," Cotton University Students Union General Secretary Rahul Bordoloi said. The affiliated colleges of these universities across Assam saw their students coming out of the classes and protesting against the CAA, which was heard in the Supreme Court during the day.

Students of Digboi Women's' College joined by general women blocked the NH-37 in the afternoon. At North Lakhimpur College, thousands of students came out of their campus and hit the roads.

Black flags were hoisted at colleges across Sivasagar, Sonari, and Dhakuwakhana. A protest rally was organized by students at Kanpur. Classes at Darrang College and Tezpur College were also hit even as students held a protest against the law.

Meanwhile, protest against the controversial legislation continued across the state on Wednesday. At Dirk in Tinsukia district, several thousand people joined a protest march against the CAA.

Activists of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) attempted to tie black flags on the walls of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon district, but they were detained by the police. The highly contentious CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

Massive peaceful protests have been continuing across all the districts in Brahmaputra valley since Assam witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in its history with three rail stations, post office, bank, bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or totally damaged since December 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-WHO international public health emergencies

World Health Organisation WHO experts met on Wednesday to evaluate whether the new coronavirus outbreak constitutes an international emergency. Only five such emergencies have been declared in the past decade the H1 virus that caused an inf...

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an assistant garrison engineer and a junior engineer from the Garrison Engineers office in Dehradun for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for clearing bills, officials said. K K Singhal, AGE, and Jahangi...

Force Motors unveils all-new 'Traveller' with BS-VI diesel, electric engine options

Force Motors, the market leader in the inter-city commuter vans space, on Wednesday unveiled an all new premium model of its popular van Traveller with BS-VI diesel powertrain and electric engine options, developed over the past four years ...

I got friends, lovely kids; I've got no complaints: Brad Pitt

Hollywoods heart-throb Brad Pitt, currently basking in the glory of two back-to-back prestigious awards for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is content with his life. I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020