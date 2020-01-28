Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister to discuss progress done on Basic Education Laws Bill

On Monday, the Minister met with School Governing Body Associations, who had asked to meet once the department had completed the process of considering input from the public.

Minister to discuss progress done on Basic Education Laws Bill
“The legislation should not be a stumbling block. However, it should rather be viewed as a necessary tool to assist the sector to deal with some of the challenges at schools,” the Minister said. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is this week meeting stakeholders to discuss progress on work being done on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

The Bill seeks to provide updated amendments to sections of the South African Schools Act.

On Monday, the Minister met with School Governing Body Associations, who had asked to meet once the department had completed the process of considering input from the public.

The meeting discussed amongst others, admissions regulations, the appointment of teachers, random search and seizure of learners, as well as the terms and criteria for School Governing Body (SGB) members.

"The legislation should not be a stumbling block. However, it should rather be viewed as a necessary tool to assist the sector to deal with some of the challenges at schools," the Minister said.

On Home Education, the Minister emphasized the importance of meeting all legal obligations.

"The State has overall responsibility for children. There must be initial registration for learners who are educated at home in order for us to know how many learners in the system fall within Home Education," the Minister said.

FEDSAS CEO Paul Colditz said his organization is committed to supporting the department in ensuring that schools run smoothly.

"The department should address matters where Governing Bodies make mistakes," Colditz said.

The Minister will meet with other relevant stakeholders and Teacher Unions before tabling the Bill to Parliament.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French police clash with firefighters at Paris demonstration

French police clashed on Tuesday with firefighters protesting in Paris against their working conditions and demanding more pay. Thousands of firefighters attended the protest in the French capital, asking for an increase of their hazard bon...

UPDATE 3-Man in Germany contracts coronavirus in one of first cases of transmission outside China

Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the coronavirus after a 33-year-old man contracted it from a colleague visiting his workplace from Shanghai, in one of the first cases of person-to-person transmission outside China.The case ...

Shift folk dancers' statues from vicinity of Golden Temple: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the relocation of statues of folk dancers from the vicinity of the Golden Temple, days after they were vandalised, according to a government statement. It said Singh also asked the Pu...

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Tuesday opposed Air India sale, and urged the government to think over this decision. Ever since inception, public sector undertakings have been the driver of growth and value creation. Perhaps t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020