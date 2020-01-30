Left Menu
Rural management curriculum launched in Sikkim

  PTI
  • Gangtok
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:21 IST
  30-01-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A rural management curriculum for students of undergraduate and postgraduate levels have been launched in Sikkim, officials said. The curriculum has been developed in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE) under the Union ministry of human resource development, they said.

It was officially launched by Sikkim Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Lepcha expressed gratitude to the MRNCRE for developing an innovative curriculum for the benefit of students.

He thanked the Centre for launching the curriculum from Sikkim. The rural management curriculum is a BBA/MBA programme that strives to promote rural studies and rural management in order to enable the development of sustainable rural livelihoods, the Chairman of MGNCRE, Dr. W G Prasanna Kumar, said.

The unique programme aims at equipping rural youth with management skills, he said. According to Dr. Kumar, the curriculum has been initiated in consultation with the best institutes of the country.

It will bring about a paradigm shift in understanding rural regions, not just as consumers, but also as producers and contributors to the economy, Dr Kumar said.

