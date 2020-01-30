Jamia firing: Teachers' association calls emergency meeting

The Jamia Teachers Association (JTA) condemned the incident of firing on a university student on Thursday and called an emergency meeting of its General Body to discuss the "scenario around the university". "We strongly condemn the incident of blatant pistol firing on students of Jamia Millia Islamia in the presence of police, injuring a student. The incident occurred on the road passing through the university amid marching of peaceful protestors," Majid Jamil, secretary, JTA, said in a statement.

"We demand strong action against the culprit and book him under attempt to murder case immediately. Examinations were being conducted in the university at that moment which, however, completed successfully. An emergency General Body Meeting (GBM) of JTA has been called on Friday at 11 am to discuss the matter of present scenario around the university," he added. Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

