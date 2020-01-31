Haryana govt to award Rs 5 lakh, certificate to mountaineers

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal under which a Sports Gradation Certificate will be awarded to some mountaineers of the state for enabling them to secure government jobs under sports quota, an official statement said on Friday. It said the Grade-C graduation certificate will be presented to those who scale some of the highest peaks of the world, including the Mount Everest.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, at New Delhi. A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh will also be given to the mountaineers along with the certificate, it said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department for installation of a new toll booth on Subana-Kosli-Nahar Kanina Road near village Gujjarwas in Rewari district, the statement said. The government also decided to withdraw Class-II posts -- Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Unani Medical Officer, Homeopathic Medical Officer and Ayurveda, Unani, Resident Physician -- from the purview of Haryana Public Service Commission, it said.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a three-member committee of ministers to study the best practices relating to inter-departmental transfer of government land for public purpose, the statement said.

