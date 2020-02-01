Online degree courses in top 100 institutions is a welcome step: Notebook CEO and Founder Achin Bhattacharyya

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Notebook, Mr. Achin Bhattacharyya has expressed satisfaction on budget announcements for the education sector.

"Announcement of online degree courses by top 100 institutions is a welcome step. In a country as big and diverse as ours, the only way to leapfrog and ensure delivery of quality education to students in every remote corner of the country has to be a centralized building of quality content and online delivery using best in class cloud-based storage and technically robust delivery requiring minimal resources at the user's end," said Bhattacharyya. With a responsibility to let every child learn, Notebook is a digital content portal that allows children and parents to learn topics in their respective school syllabi through engaging videos and notes. He also expressed satisfaction with the announcement implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

"Good to know that the new policy will be unveiled soon, and I am really excited to know that more than 2 lac suggestions have gone in. Thus this should be a very welcome step, subject to proper on the ground implementation," added Bhattacharyya. He further added that the announcement with regard to introduction of 'Ind – SAT' exam is definitely a step in the right direction, however, this is only a first step and there are a lot of other steps including creating of world-class infrastructure with adequate bandwidth ( which can accommodate overseas students after doing justice to domestic aspirations) need to be implemented. "However if implemented properly, this will promote cross-cultural exchanges and create a fan base for our beloved nation amongst tomorrow's leaders in the developing world," he added. Bhattacharyya also appreciated the announcement of apprenticeship opportunities in 150 higher education bodies, PPP projects in the health and educations sector, special bridge course to develop language as well as domain skills to cater to job opportunities in overseas markets for teachers, nurses, caregivers, and paramedical staff.

