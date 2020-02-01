Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aligarh admin prevents people from taking out anti-CAA march

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 23:16 IST
Aligarh admin prevents people from taking out anti-CAA march
The protesters, led by Aligarh mayor Mohammad Furqan, tried to take out a procession from Shamshad Market to the collectorate complex but police blocked their passage. Image Credit: Twitter(@VarunGrover)

The district administration on Friday thwarted an attempt of a group of people from taking out an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act march here. The protesters, led by Aligarh mayor Mohammad Furqan, tried to take out a procession from Shamshad Market to the collectorate complex but police blocked their passage.

Speaking to mediapersons, Furqan said, "We were exercising our democratic right to protest but police did not allow us to reach the Collectorate." Meanwhile, Aligarh Muslim University officials said there was a "marked improvement" in attendance in all faculties on Friday.

The varsity was closed early for winter vacations from December 16 last year, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on campus. The university was to reopen on January 6 but the vacation was extended owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law.

Students have been boycotting classes seeking the withdrawal of "false cases" against those who took part in protests against the CAA on December 15. AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor has sanctioned a grant of Rs 1,50,000 each to two students who were seriously injured in the police action on December 15 last year, AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada said.

This decision was taken on the recommendation of a committee which had been constituted to decide compensation for the injured students, he said. The vice-chancellor also constituted a seven-member committee to look into FIRs lodged against AMU students during the anti-CAA protests which began on the campus from December 13. The committee is headed by Professor Najam Khalique of Department of Community Medicine, Peerzada said.

A senior university official said one of the demands of the protesting students was to give permanent employment in the teaching staff to a student who had lost his hand in the December 15 violence. "We have already decided to give an ad-hoc appointment. There is a procedure for making permanent appointments and we have paved the way for this appointment which would be done under the category of physically handicapped applicants," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Iran to launch observation satellite in 'coming days'

Tehran, Feb 1 AFP Iran is preparing to launch a new scientific observation satellite in the coming days, the head of the countrys national space agency said on Saturday. Manufacture of the Zafar Victory in Farsi satellite began three years ...

Iraqi president names new PM, dividing protesters

Iraqs president named former communications minister Mohammad Allawi as the countrys new prime minister on Saturday after the 11th-hour consensus among political blocs, but the streets seemed divided on his nomination. Baghdad and the mainl...

Abbas says Palestinians cutting all ties with Israel, US

Cairo, Feb 1 AFP Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas announced Saturday a cut of all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation, after Washington unveiled a controversial Middle East plan seen as favouring Israel. Ab...

U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus, quarantine in effect

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States in a person who had traveled to China.The latest U.S. patient, who was not identified, is in Massachusetts, a spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020