Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel constituted by AMU to probe campus violence asks students to submit statements by Feb 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 16:43 IST
Panel constituted by AMU to probe campus violence asks students to submit statements by Feb 7

The one-man judicial panel constituted by the Aligarh Muslim University to probe into violent incidents that rocked the campus in December 2019 has asked students and staffers at the AMU to submit their written statements by February 7, according to an official notification. The probe is being conducted by retired chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court V K Gupta.

As per the notification issued on Saturday, students and staffers at the AMU should submit their written statements to the probe panel by February 7. Similarly, a seven-member committee of senior faculty members instituted by AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor to review all the FIRs registered by police against students in connection with anti-CAA protests is also expected to start functioning shortly, AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada said.

The committee is headed by Professor Najam Khalique of the Department of Community Medicine, Peerzada said. He said the purpose of this committee is to help out the students who have been booked under "false charges".

"This committee would explore all legal and administrative steps for preventing undue harassment of all innocent students," he said. Meanwhile, AMU officials said that there was a "marked improvement" in attendance in all faculties on Friday.

The university was closed early for winter vacations from December 16 last year, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act on campus. The university was to reopen on January 6 but the vacation was extended owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law.

Students have been boycotting classes seeking the withdrawal of "false cases" against those who took part in protests against the CAA on December 15. AMU Vice Chancellor Mansoor has sanctioned a grant of Rs 1,50,000 each to two students who were seriously injured in police action on December 15 last year, the AMU spokesman said.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of a committee which had been constituted to decide compensation for the injured students, he said. A senior university official said one of the demands of the protesting students was to give a permanent employment in the teaching staff to a student who had lost his hand in the December 15 violence.

"We have already decided to give an ad-hoc appointment. There is a procedure for making permanent appointments and we have paved the way for this appointment which would be done under the category of physically handicapped applicants," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: It is too much arrogance to say Centre, Delhi govt did not do anything till now, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Nirbhaya case It is too much arrogance to say Centre, Delhi govt did not do anything till now, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta....

Iranians must have 'right to choose' at polls: Rouhani

Iranians must have the right to choose between different political movements, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, as controversy grows over the disqualification of thousands of candidates in upcoming polls. Speaking at the mausoleum of Ay...

Test results negative for two suspected cases of coronavirus in Jaipur

The test results for two persons in Jaipur who were suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus have returned negative, Additional Chief Secretary ACS Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, told ANI here on Sunday. The official said that the suspected pa...

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over: Rebecca John to HC

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over Rebecca John to HC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020