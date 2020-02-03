New scholarship to support global efforts to tackle agricultural emissions

A new scholarship aimed at boosting global scientific expertise in agricultural emissions was announced today by Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

The new scholarship called the New Zealand Global Research Alliance Doctoral Scholarships (NZ-GRADS) programme will see six science students from developing countries complete their PhDs at a New Zealand university.

"New Zealand is a global leader on climate change. As part of that leadership role, we've created these scholarships to support global efforts to tackle climate change and foster the next generation of climate scientists. We need to ensure the world's brightest minds have access to our world-class education," Mr. O'Connor said.

Funding for the new scholarships is being provided by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), in support of the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases (GRA).

The GRA focuses on improving agricultural productivity and production efficiency while addressing agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and food security. It also facilitates a wide range of capability building and research programs.

"New Zealand is a founding member and key contributor to the GRA. Our role is at the core of our global leadership on climate change", he said.

"Our leadership is well recognized by other countries and was praised by the United Nations Secretary-General during his visit to New Zealand in May 2019.

"Through the GRA we have successfully mobilized action around the world - from governments, international organisations, and producers - to better understand the opportunities we have to reduce global agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are committed to supporting the scientific capability in developing countries, and to broaden the pool of innovation and ideas globally. These scholarships will help us tap into the new research and knowledge these students will bring to New Zealand while enabling them to expand their knowledge and expertise in agriculture emissions science".

Applications open today (3 February 2020) and close 1 June 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.