Violence only in JMI, AMU; Nothing in Allahabad varsity: govt

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday said there were reports of violence on campuses of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) but no such incident was reported in the University of Allahabad (AU).

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Lok Sabha that central universities are statutory autonomous organizations and all administrative and academic decisions are taken by the university with the approval of its statutory bodies such as Executive Council, Academic Council, and Court, etc. and universities are also competent to deal with such incidents.

"There are reports of violence in the JMI and AMU. However, no such incident in the campus was reported by the AU. The JMI has made a request for constitution of a high powered committee to inquire into the incident of violence in the campus," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said as the subject matter pertained to law and order, this request has been referred to the department concerned for appropriate action. "The AMU and AU have not made such a request to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

As per provisions of the act of the university, the executive council of the university shall have the power for management and administration of the revenue and property of the university," he said. While trying to raise a supplementary, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he was with students of Jamia and the whole country was with students of Jamia.

"The government is harassing students and it is shameful," he charged. However, even before the minister could say anything, Speaker Om Birla ended the Question Hour and moved to the next item of the agenda. Earlier, replying to another question, Pokhriyal said some of the reasons for dropout of schoolchildren include poverty, economic issues, poor health, the child too young to be attending school and child needed to help in domestic work, etc.

He said under the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha, financial assistance is provided to states and UTs for various activities to reduce the number of dropouts, which include opening/strengthening of new schools up to senior secondary level, construction of school buildings, additional classrooms among others.

