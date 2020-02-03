Left Menu
President congratulates team SA for wining moot court competition

President Ramaphosa said the learners’ victory is an achievement to be celebrated by all South Africans. 

“Team South Africa has made our country proud again and our learners’ triumph demonstrates that when learners, educators, and parents work together, we can achieve great things,” said the President.  Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the team of South African Grade 11 learners, who have won the 5th International School Moot Court Competition in Gdynia, Poland.

"Team South Africa has made our country proud again and our learners' triumph demonstrates that when learners, educators, and parents work together, we can achieve great things," said the President.

The human rights-centered contest saw Team South Africa defeat Team USA in the final round after earlier wins against competitors from Bulgaria, Romania, Mongolia, St Maarten, and Venezuela.

The contest simulated litigation before an international tribunal under the moot fact: "Scene of conflict over the past decade in Tabanath".

Since 2014, Team South Africa has won this competition on three occasions before the most recent victory.

Team members for 2020 were Sureshka Naidoo and Caitlin Schwarer of Eden College; Nondumiso Ntshangase and Nosipho Dube of Mathubesizwe High School in KwaZulu-Natal; Mihlali Precious Stotile and Ondele Bede of Holy Cross, and Okhela Sigwela and Lizalise Dlomo of Hudson Park High School in the Eastern Cape.

Team South Africa was chosen from a great number of contestants who participated in the national schools' moot court competition in September 2019. The contest produced a high level of research and public presentation by learners from a broad range of schools and backgrounds.

"This victory also tells us that our schools are effective in preparing young South Africans for life beyond the classroom and beyond the borders of our country.

This should inspire all of us to work even harder to secure better education outcomes for all learners across our country," said the President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

