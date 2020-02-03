Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students should not get stressed in pursuit of success: LS Speaker Om Birla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kota
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:59 IST
Students should not get stressed in pursuit of success: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has asked students not to get stressed during their pursuit of academic success. Birla made the remark on Sunday during his address as the chief guest of the Kota Carnival (KOCA), a youth festival organised by the district's administration to offer a stress releasing and amusing platform for the coaching students.

"We have to achieve success, but for that one should not embrace mental stress", Birla told students. The two-day youth festival began at the Commerce College ground here on Saturday. Besides a large number of students, Kota District Collector Om Kasera, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava, SP (rural) Rajan Dushyant and several other officials and teachers were present on the occasion.

Around 1.75 lakh students are participating in various events of the KOCA, including music concerts, adventure games and other fun activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON RELATIONS WITH THE EU There is no need for a free trade agr...

WCD Minister gives away PM Matru Vandana Yojana awards

Union Minister of Women Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani gave away the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana PMMVY awards to States, Union Territories, and Districts for best performance at a function in New Delhi today.In ...

BJP will provide 'pucca' houses to all poor families by 2022: PM at Delhi rally

The BJP-led Central government will provide pucca houses to all poor families by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing an election rally ahead of the February 8 assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party will continue ...

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON RELATIONS WITH THE EU There is no need for a free trade agr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020