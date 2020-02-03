Students should not get stressed in pursuit of success: LS Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has asked students not to get stressed during their pursuit of academic success. Birla made the remark on Sunday during his address as the chief guest of the Kota Carnival (KOCA), a youth festival organised by the district's administration to offer a stress releasing and amusing platform for the coaching students.
"We have to achieve success, but for that one should not embrace mental stress", Birla told students. The two-day youth festival began at the Commerce College ground here on Saturday. Besides a large number of students, Kota District Collector Om Kasera, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava, SP (rural) Rajan Dushyant and several other officials and teachers were present on the occasion.
Around 1.75 lakh students are participating in various events of the KOCA, including music concerts, adventure games and other fun activities.
