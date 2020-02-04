Left Menu
Govt takes Māori educational success a step forward

“This is the realization of the moemoeā of many Māori for a long time,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Te Kawa Matakura will redefine what Māori success looks like and enable Māori achievement by investing in our leaders of tomorrow,” Kelvin Davis said. Image Credit: Twitter(@WB_AsiaPacific)

The Government's drive to support Māori educational success takes a new step forward with a programme launched by Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis today.

Te Kawa Matakura, known as Tauranga Kōtuku Rerenga Tahi for its delivery in Te Tai Tokerau, is based on traditional models of education where students will learn knowledge and tikanga including mōteatea, hītori Māori, whaikōrero, Karanga, navigation, weaving, and whakapapa.

"Our Government is committed to creating more opportunities to achieve educational success as Māori. That's why Te Kawa Matakura, known here in Te Tai Tokerau as Tauranga Kōtuku Rerenga Tahi, is important.

"Even better, it's been developed by Māori, for Māori to improve outcomes for rangatahi Māori.

"Students will realise an in-depth level of mātauranga Māori, a high level of te reo Māori and strong leadership skills. This is going to benefit their marae, iwi, communities, their own future opportunities - and all of New Zealand," Kelvin Davis said.

Te Kawa Matakura

An extension programme for 17-25-year-olds proficient in te reo Māori and who show a strong desire to learn mātauranga Māori.

Ngaio (Māori experts) from Te Tai Tokerau has worked on the program's development with local whānau, hapū, iwi and the Ministry of Education.

Twenty-three students will work towards a Level 5 New Zealand Diploma in Mātaranga ā-Iwi, consisting of 120 credits, with a pathway to a degree programme.

"This has been developed by people who know Māori better than anyone else and who have reached into the past to find the solutions for our rangatahi going forward.

"Te Kawa Matakura will redefine what Māori success looks like and enable Māori achievement by investing in our leaders of tomorrow," Kelvin Davis said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

