104 new faculty members join Jindal Global Law School

A total of 104 new faculty members have joined Jindal Global Law School of the Sonipat-based O P Jindal Global University, taking the faculty-student ratio to 1:9, the varsity said on Wednesday. Among these new faculty members are two professors, three associate professors, 27 assistant professors, 38 senior research associates and 34 research associates. With this, the total strength of faculty members stands at 328, it said.

"The addition of new faculty will give more opportunities for learning to the students of JGU," Professor C Raj Kumar, the founding vice chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, said. He said 62 per cent of the new faculty members have completed LLM from leading universities such as University of Oxford, Harvard University, University of Cambridge, University of California, Berkeley, University of London, King's College and London School of Economics and Political Science.

With the joining of the new teachers, the average age of the faculty members at the law school is 34 years and nearly 52 per cent of them are women, the university said.

