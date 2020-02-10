Jobs will follow if students are trained according to industry demands: Justice Vijender Jain

Vijender Jain, former Chief Justice of Haryana and Punjab High Court, on Sunday (February 9) attended the annual convocation of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS-SVE) and Apar India Group of Institutions at the Constitution Club, New Delhi. He presented graduation and diploma certificates and also shared the mantra of success with the graduating students.

The founder and chairman of the Institution were accompanied by several respected and distinguished guests at the annual convocation of the Post Graduation & undergraduate Batches of Tata Institute of Social Sciences-School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE) and Apar India. Dignitaries like Prof. Dr. Neela Dabir (DEAN, TISS-SVE), Raj Nehru (Vice-Chancellor, Sri Vishwakarma University, Haryana) also attended the event.

While interacting with the students, Justice Vijender Jain said, "Students should develop skills as per the demand of the industry, jobs will follow them automatically. The institute should also provide employable education keeping in mind the needs of various industries."

Jain started his address by conveying his best wishes to the students who are going to finish their studies and start their careers in the professional world.

Jain said, "I welcome all these students as managers and leaders of the future. I wish that you provide effective leadership to this country in this century."

He expressed happiness that premier institutes like TISS-SVE and Apar India Group of Institutions are recognizing the needs of the future society and the demands of the industry and imparting education accordingly.

Professor Neela Dabir (Dean, TISS-SVE), while speaking at the event said, "The policymakers of the country should understand that the development of high and medium-term, and the eradication of poverty from India can only be possible when a comprehensive change is made in the education system of the country. Steps need to be taken to employ every person according to his/her ability. Education should become a powerful medium to make a person capable of employment. Opportunities for development in new areas must be provided. Education should be a powerful medium that can help one get employment."

Raj Nehru, the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Vishwakarma University, Haryana, expressed his views on various education-related issues and said, "We need to change the entire education system, but the question is who will take the initiative. We all need to fulfil our share of responsibility. Earlier, there was a lack of information but today, everyone has access to all kinds of information but they lack in creative thinking, new ideas and work as a team. It is our responsibility to encourage students, create self-confidence in them which helps them achieve their goal."

Megha Goyal, who has passed from PG diploma in HR "I used to have a lot of hesitation at first, but my confidence and skills both increased immensely after I joined Apar India Institute."

Ajay Kumar, a graduate Bvoc, said, "I have been studying for 3 years and have received immense help and encouragement from the faculty of this institute. I have also received a very good salary placement in travel agency during the placements organized by Apar India."

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Apar Jain said, "I am very happy to tell you all that all the students who have graduated from our institute have got placements. All these students under the Work Integrated Training Programme. These students have been trained for 300 hours in the classroom and 600 hours in various industries under the one-year diploma program."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.