Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jobs will follow if students are trained according to industry demands: Justice Vijender Jain

  • Apar India
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 15:55 IST
Jobs will follow if students are trained according to industry demands: Justice Vijender Jain
Vijender Jain, former Chief Justice of Haryana and Punjab High Court, on Sunday (February 9) attended the annual convocation of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS-SVE) and Apar India Group of Institutions at the Constitution Club, New Delhi. He presented graduation and diploma certificates and also shared the mantra of success with the graduating students.
The founder and chairman of the Institution were accompanied by several respected and distinguished guests at the annual convocation of the Post Graduation & undergraduate Batches of Tata Institute of Social Sciences-School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE) and Apar India. Dignitaries like Prof. Dr. Neela Dabir (DEAN, TISS-SVE), Raj Nehru (Vice-Chancellor, Sri Vishwakarma University, Haryana) also attended the event.
While interacting with the students, Justice Vijender Jain said, "Students should develop skills as per the demand of the industry, jobs will follow them automatically. The institute should also provide employable education keeping in mind the needs of various industries."
Jain started his address by conveying his best wishes to the students who are going to finish their studies and start their careers in the professional world.
Jain said, "I welcome all these students as managers and leaders of the future. I wish that you provide effective leadership to this country in this century."
He expressed happiness that premier institutes like TISS-SVE and Apar India Group of Institutions are recognizing the needs of the future society and the demands of the industry and imparting education accordingly.
Professor Neela Dabir (Dean, TISS-SVE), while speaking at the event said, "The policymakers of the country should understand that the development of high and medium-term, and the eradication of poverty from India can only be possible when a comprehensive change is made in the education system of the country. Steps need to be taken to employ every person according to his/her ability. Education should become a powerful medium to make a person capable of employment. Opportunities for development in new areas must be provided. Education should be a powerful medium that can help one get employment."
Raj Nehru, the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Vishwakarma University, Haryana, expressed his views on various education-related issues and said, "We need to change the entire education system, but the question is who will take the initiative. We all need to fulfil our share of responsibility. Earlier, there was a lack of information but today, everyone has access to all kinds of information but they lack in creative thinking, new ideas and work as a team. It is our responsibility to encourage students, create self-confidence in them which helps them achieve their goal."
Megha Goyal, who has passed from PG diploma in HR "I used to have a lot of hesitation at first, but my confidence and skills both increased immensely after I joined Apar India Institute."
Ajay Kumar, a graduate Bvoc, said, "I have been studying for 3 years and have received immense help and encouragement from the faculty of this institute. I have also received a very good salary placement in travel agency during the placements organized by Apar India."
Speaking to the media on the occasion, Apar Jain said, "I am very happy to tell you all that all the students who have graduated from our institute have got placements. All these students under the Work Integrated Training Programme. These students have been trained for 300 hours in the classroom and 600 hours in various industries under the one-year diploma program."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia terms Gargi College incident as disgusting

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the incident in Delhi Universitys Gargi College as disgusting.What happened in Gargi festival is disgusting Such fests r opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity talent i...

Merkel supports Kramp-Karrenbauer in her desire to remain defence minister - spokesman

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to remain German defence minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel supports her in that, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.A source in Merkels Christian Democrats CDU - of which Kramp-Karrenba...

NASA/ESA spacecraft launches to give first glimpse of Sun's poles

NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency ESA, on Monday launched a new spacecraft that will provide humanity with the first-ever images of the Suns poles, the US space agency said. Solar Orbiter launched aboard a United Launch ...

Forever Living sponsors Olympic Skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong

Forever Living Products is proud to announce that Olympic Skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong will represent Forever as a company brand ambassador. Akwasi made history in 2018 when he became the first and only Skeleton athlete from Ghana to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020