Jobs will follow if students are trained according to industry demands: Justice Vijender Jain
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aparindia
- Graduation Ceromny
- Education
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the incident in Delhi Universitys Gargi College as disgusting.What happened in Gargi festival is disgusting Such fests r opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity talent i...
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to remain German defence minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel supports her in that, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.A source in Merkels Christian Democrats CDU - of which Kramp-Karrenba...
NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency ESA, on Monday launched a new spacecraft that will provide humanity with the first-ever images of the Suns poles, the US space agency said. Solar Orbiter launched aboard a United Launch ...
Forever Living Products is proud to announce that Olympic Skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong will represent Forever as a company brand ambassador. Akwasi made history in 2018 when he became the first and only Skeleton athlete from Ghana to c...