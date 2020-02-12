Teachers & students of Nagaland University stage anti-CAA

Teachers and students of Nagaland University on Wednesday staged anti-CAA demonstration at its four campuses in Kohima, Dimapur and Zunheboto districts of the state. The protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was jointly spearheaded by Nagaland University Teachers Association (NUTA), Research Scholars Forum and Nagaland University Students Union (NUSU).

Addressing the gathering at the Meriema Campus of the University in the state capital, NUTA Central Executive Council president, Prof Rosemary Dzuvichu alleged that teachers and students of JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia were attacked when they staged protests against NRC, CAA and NPR. "Police who are supposed to be the state force and protect the citizens have attacked the students," she said.

Our concern is also for the Naga citizens on Register of Indigenous Inhabitant of Nagaland (RIIN) that the word "indigenous" had already become controversial to the people of Nagaland, she said. "If we are going to have a registry for the indigenous people, what are the modalities and norms that are going to be followed? she asked.

"We cannot rewrite history and I think it is very wrong to neglect the Muslim population," she said. NUTA Meriema campus president Prof B V Rao, Professor D Kuolie, Prof G T Thong and vice-president of NUSU, Chinge also addressed the gathering and extended solidarity with those opposing the CAA and NRC..

