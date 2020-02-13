Left Menu
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, in home

  Thiruvai
  Updated: 13-02-2020 17:44 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 17:41 IST
Representative Image

A Keralite student from Wuhan university, who tested postive for the novel

coronavirus thereby becoming the country's second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of the

Alappuzha Medical college hospital, health department sources said.

The youth was discharged after his two consecutive samples sent for testing at the National Instiute of Virology,

Pune, turned out negative, the sources told PTI. "On the basis of the two consecutive negative

results, the patient has been discharged. He will be in home quarantine for the remining 14 days."

The youth had returned to Kerala on January 24. His samples had tested positive for the virus on

February 2. India's first novel coronavirus case was reported

from Thrissur in Kerala with a woman medical student from Wuhan testing positive.

The third case was reported from Kasaragod. Asked about their discharge, the sources said they

were awaiting consecutive negative results from NIV, Pune of their samples, only after which they will be discharged.

Till date, 2,455 people have been placed under surveillance of which 2,431 are under home quarantine and 24

in designated facilties. So far, 381 samples of suspect cases have been sent

to NIV for testing, of which results of 354 were negative.

